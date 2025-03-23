6 years of Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah says, 'Couldn't be more grateful'

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 March,2025 10:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

As the first season of the Netflix show Delhi Crime clocked six years on Saturday, Shefali Shah took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude

Shefali Shah. Pic/Instagram

With her acting prowess in 'Delh Crime', Shefali Shah left people impressed.


As the first season of the Netflix show clocked six years on Saturday, Shefali took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude.


"6 YEARS, 2 SEASONS and 1 MADAM SIR! Couldn't be more grateful. #DelhiCrime," she captioned the post.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

The first season, based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, showcased the tireless work of the police in bringing justice to the victims. It was the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

Season two, released in 2022, tackled another challenging case, shedding light on the struggles of law enforcement beyond just solving crimes.

For Shefali, Delhi Crime has been more than just a role--it has been a journey. The show brought her immense critical acclaim, awards, and global recognition.

She is now gearing up for the release of the third season. The release date of the upcoming season has not been disclosed yet.

shefali shah Delhi Crime Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

