A realistic family drama for Gauahar

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Gauahar Khan. Pic/Instagram


Gauahar Khan, who plays one of the pivotal characters in the upcoming web series, Salt City, says the story is real, complex and “one of the best family dramas” to look out for. The recently released trailer of the show introduces viewers to the world of an urban middle-class family living in Mumbai. She enthuses, “I absolutely love how interrelated and real the relationships are between the family members, along with their complexities. It is a beautifully written and directed series by Rishabh Anupam Sahay. The show has some amazing performances and I cannot wait for people to watch it.” Apart from Khan, the series features Piyush Mishra, Divyendu Sharma, Manish Anand, Pranay Pachauri, Navni Parihar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Eisha Chopra, Jitin Gulati, and Monica Chaudhary. 

