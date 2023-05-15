Aadha new, for the big-picture view

To give a break to outsiders, internet star-actor Bhuvan ensures fresh talent will comprise 50 per cent of team on his productions

Bhuvan Bam

In eight years, Bhuvan Bam has gone from being one of the countless YouTube content creators, to becoming an internet sensation and now an actor-writer-producer. To others, it looks like a meteoric rise. But Bam, a rank outsider in showbiz, knows the struggles he endured to find his footing in the industry. That’s why he has decided to do his bit to encourage new talent through his production house, BB Ki Vines Productions. He has established a mandate that fresh talent will comprise 50 per cent of the writing and technical teams on every upcoming production.

With this, the actor — who recently made his web series debut with Taaza Khabar — hopes to not only open doors for those who may have limited opportunities, but also aims to bring fresh ideas and new voices to the fore. “I know what it’s like to be an outsider with no contacts in the industry. Today, whatever I am, it’s because of the love I got from people across the country. Now, I will use my own production house as a medium to hire talented people from smaller towns who might not get the exposure that some of their counterparts from big cities [do],” says Bam, hoping that the “small idea” will make a big impact.

Rohit Raj, co-founder of BB Ki Vines, says that the obstacles they faced in their personal journeys made them understand how a nurturing environment is important for budding talent. He adds, “We want to do our bit by giving a chance to aspiring talent in writing and technical departments, who lack information regarding where to start in entertainment.”

