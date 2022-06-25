Aahana Kumra: My character is putting the country at risk

Aahana on how playing the antagonist in Avrodh 2 was exhausting as well as fulfilling

A still from the series

The second season of Avrodh came with dual pressure for Aahana Kumra. She knew that comparisons with Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020) were inevitable. What made it all the more difficult was that she had to play the antagonist, an ISI sleeper agent who is using counterfeit currency to fund a terror attack. “My character is putting the country at risk. I have never done something so dark before,” says Kumra, who is joined by Abir Chatterjee, Neeraj Kabi and Sanjay Suri in the SonyLIV series.

The latest season is an adaptation of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book, India’s Most Fearless 2. The actor says that when director Raj Acharya offered the script to her, she was taken by the gripping plot. “The writing was phenomenal. The scenes [were so vividly written] that I could see how the show would pan out. The final sequence, where my character is being interrogated, was one of the most difficult scenes that I have shot. I had to cut myself off from everyone to be in that mental space. It was emotionally exhausting, but at the same time, deeply fulfilling.”

