Updated on: 05 February,2025 07:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh share a daughter named Ayra Ali, who was born via surrogacy in 2020. The actor shared in an interview that he has moved on and is in a happy space

Aamir Ali, Ankita Kukreti Pic/Instagram

Aamir Ali confirms relationship with Ankita Kukreti 4 years after divorce with Sanjeeda Shaikh
Actor Aamir Ali, who made a leap from television to OTT has confirmed dating Ankita Kukreti 4 years after divorce his divorce from Heeramandi fame Sanjeeda Shaikh. Aamir and Sanjeeda share a daughter named Ayra Ali, who was born via surrogacy in 2020. The actor shared in an interview that he has moved on and is in a happy space. 


Aamir Ali on relationship with Ankita Kukreti


Aamir told ETimes, "Everybody deserves love. Of course, someone had to move on before anything happened, and someone is moving on now. I'm in a happy space as I get to know her closely and nicely. It feels different. It feels good. And I'm enjoying this place. I always tell her one thing: Thank you for making me realise I still have a heart. It just started now, almost five months. It's just the beginning of something.”


He added, “I started thinking, ‘I don't think I'm capable enough (to love) any more’. And then this happened. It all happened in a week’s time. I was like - Why am I behaving like this? Why am I being a little more emotional than normal? Then I realised I like this girl.”

Sanjeeda Shaikh on divorce from Aamir Ali

In an earlier interview with Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda shared, “I feel I am very lucky (to have emerged from) whatever happened with me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person, or I was very sad, or, ‘What is happening with me, what is happening with my life?’ But to overcome all of that and to be happy with this version of myself, I am blessed.”

In addition to that, she also shared how a woman is belittled in a relationship. “There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can’t do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It’s better to be away from such people.”

Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in 2012 after years of dating. They got divorced in 2021. On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the thriller series Lootere directed by Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta. The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfill a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

aamir ali sanjeeda sheikh Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

