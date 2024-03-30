Breaking News
Akasa Air goes international
Shiv Sena (UBT) targets BJP’s Gujarat shift, unleashes ‘Maharashtra Swabhiman’ fury
Prakash Ambedkar to form new anti-BJP front
After US, UN sounds alarm on Indian LS elections
OpenAI reveals Voice Engine; won't yet publicly release AI voice-cloning tech
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Lootere Aamir Ali recalls doing a dangerous action sequence in African slum without a body double
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lootere: Aamir Ali recalls doing a dangerous action sequence in African slum without a body double 

Updated on: 30 March,2024 03:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aamir Ali's portrayal of the enigmatic undercover agent in ‘Lootere’ promises to captivate audiences with its depth and intrigue.

Lootere: Aamir Ali recalls doing a dangerous action sequence in African slum without a body double 

Aamir Ali Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Lootere: Aamir Ali recalls doing a dangerous action sequence in African slum without a body double 
x
00:00

Actor Aamir Ali, renowned for his versatile roles and exemplary dedication, delves into the adrenaline-fueled world of action in the upcoming OTT web series ‘Lootere’. In a candid discussion, Aamir shares insights into his thrilling experience, unveiling the daring action sequence that he did on his own during the making of the series.


Aamir Ali reminisces about an electrifying action sequence set in the heart of Khayelitsha, South Africa, where he portrays an undercover agent in pursuit of justice. He shared, "I'll always remember this show all my life. From getting the offer to what happened on the shoot, it's been such a great journey. Right from the makers to the technicians, all of us had to go through a lot, from the shooting, from the waiting to the COVID pandemic - you know, we were stuck there.” 


Recalling an anecdote Aamir said, “One incident I remember distinctly is when I was doing this action sequence where I am chasing a car in the climax and the action director told me that I’ll have to do the stunt myself. I reminded him about how Khayelitsha is one of the most dangerous slums, and he still urged that I do it on my own. After 5 days, when we finished the action sequence, I got to know that my stunt double was scared to come to Khayelitsha because it's a completely black-dominated slum, and that's why I had to do it on my own. So when you see the show, you'll know all that the car sequence is done by me."


Aamir Ali's portrayal of the enigmatic undercover agent in ‘Lootere’ promises to captivate audiences with its depth and intrigue. As viewers embark on this exhilarating journey, they will witness firsthand the sheer dedication and passion that define his craft, elevating the series to new heights of excellence. 

'Lootere' also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles, directed by Rajat Kapoor and produced by Shailesh R Singh. 

The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfill a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aamir ali rajat kapoor hansal mehta amruta khanvilkar Web Series News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK