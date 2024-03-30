Aamir Ali's portrayal of the enigmatic undercover agent in ‘Lootere’ promises to captivate audiences with its depth and intrigue.

Aamir Ali Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Lootere: Aamir Ali recalls doing a dangerous action sequence in African slum without a body double x 00:00

Actor Aamir Ali, renowned for his versatile roles and exemplary dedication, delves into the adrenaline-fueled world of action in the upcoming OTT web series ‘Lootere’. In a candid discussion, Aamir shares insights into his thrilling experience, unveiling the daring action sequence that he did on his own during the making of the series.

Aamir Ali reminisces about an electrifying action sequence set in the heart of Khayelitsha, South Africa, where he portrays an undercover agent in pursuit of justice. He shared, "I'll always remember this show all my life. From getting the offer to what happened on the shoot, it's been such a great journey. Right from the makers to the technicians, all of us had to go through a lot, from the shooting, from the waiting to the COVID pandemic - you know, we were stuck there.”

Recalling an anecdote Aamir said, “One incident I remember distinctly is when I was doing this action sequence where I am chasing a car in the climax and the action director told me that I’ll have to do the stunt myself. I reminded him about how Khayelitsha is one of the most dangerous slums, and he still urged that I do it on my own. After 5 days, when we finished the action sequence, I got to know that my stunt double was scared to come to Khayelitsha because it's a completely black-dominated slum, and that's why I had to do it on my own. So when you see the show, you'll know all that the car sequence is done by me."

Aamir Ali's portrayal of the enigmatic undercover agent in ‘Lootere’ promises to captivate audiences with its depth and intrigue. As viewers embark on this exhilarating journey, they will witness firsthand the sheer dedication and passion that define his craft, elevating the series to new heights of excellence.

'Lootere' also stars Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, and Amruta Khanvilkar in the lead roles, directed by Rajat Kapoor and produced by Shailesh R Singh.

The series follows Rajat Kapoor as the ship captain and his struggle with a criminal legacy. Entering the twisted world of crime to fulfill a treacherous demand of safeguarding and smuggling dangerous goods, the trailer offers a thrilling peek into a world where survival means navigating a deadly web of crimes.

It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With inputs from ANI)