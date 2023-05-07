Aamir Ali shares full-house frame from upcoming series 'The Good Wife'

The frame shows the prominent faces from the series like Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and many more. They were all smiles for the camera

Web series brings actors of different calibres together and that makes the series most exciting for the audience.

Popular actor Aamir Ali shared a picture of the cast and crew from the upcoming series 'The Good Wife' on Saturday. The director of the series Suparn Verma hosted a treat for the cast. Kajol will headline the series and it marks the debut series of the 90s actor.

The frame shows the prominent faces from the series like Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait and many more. They were all smiles for the camera.

"Yeah we coming soon. Thx for an amazing evening mr director @suparnverma", wrote Aamir in the caption.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama 'The Good Wife' starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role and began airing in 2009. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. The series will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a teaser where she can be seen wearing a black robe and walking into the courtroom. Then she asks, "Shuru Kare?". The 30-second announcement video reveals a lot about Kajol's character.

She wrote, "Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon. #TheGoodWifeOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook."

Meanwhile, Aamir Ali was seen in series like 'Black Widows' and 'Naxalbari'.

