As 'Yeh Dillagi' clocked 29 years, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star took to Instagram and dropped a delightful photo with co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and penned a heartwarming note alongside the post

(Pics courtesy: Kajol/ Instagram)

Listen to this article Kajol recalls how Akshay Kumar used to boast about his cooking skills on the sets of 'Yeh Dillagi' x 00:00

Kajol treated her fans and followers with an old and unseen photo of her, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan as their 1994 romantic drama, 'Yeh Dillagi' clocked 29 years today.

On Sunday, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star took to Instagram and dropped a delightful photo with her 'Yeh Dillagi' co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and penned a heartwarming note alongside the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Reminiscing all the fun and sweet memories they made while shooting the film and praising Akshay Kumar's cooking skills, Kajol wrote, "So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing Dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and NO CELLPHONES!"

She also recalled how she and her co-star Saif Ali Khan had a laugh riot whole shooting one of the songs. She also remembered the late choreographer Saroj Khan who used to get angry with Kajol and Saif for laughing between the shots. Talking about the same, Kajol wrote, "Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!! #Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting hothon pe bas and #Sarojji wanting to shoot us instead of the film."

The actor also recalled working with the late actor, Reema Lagoo and mentioned how legendary filmmaker, Yash Chopra used to feed everyone on the sets. Kajol further wrote, "Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat.."

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2023: Kajol makes her red carpet look special by wearing Ajay Devgn's watch; says look inspired by SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

"It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time..#29YearsOfYehDillagi", wrote Kajol as she concluded her heartfelt post. Directed by Yash Chopra, 'Yeh Dillagi' was released on May 6 in 1994.

Starring Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, 'Yeh Dillagi' also featured veteran actors like Reema Lagoo, Deven Verma and Saeed Jaffrey among several others.