Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to release on Eid 2024, first look out!

The highly anticipated action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, will feature the first-ever collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on screen and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film promises to be a blockbuster release in EID 2024.

On Friday, Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram and posted a pictures of the high-octane action sequences from the film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', captioning it, "See you in the theatres on Eid 2024 (Collision Symbol Emoji) #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanEid2024"

In the picture, Akshay and Tiger are packed with action, as both are carrying guns and ready to fight. Fans and moviegoers are very excited for the film.

Akshay Kumar's comments section was full of excitement and good wishes. One fan wrote, "Khiladi … just bring it on… cant wait for eid 2024 (fire emoji)", another wrote, "Eidi lekar aarahe hein BADE MIYAN AUR CHOTE MIYAN", and a third wrote, "Can’t wait".

He then shared two more pictures from the film.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is touted to be packed with action as special teams have been called in from the West specialising in varied spaces from hand-to-hand combat to gun fights, bike chases, and aerial fights.

Featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with Prithviraj Sukuraman, who plays the powerful antagonist in the film, The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to release on EID 2024 in five languages.

