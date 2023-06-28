Adhura trailer: Rasika Dugal’s new horror show promises to be a spine chilling watch

Prime Video, India's leading entertainment destination, has unleashed a bone-chilling trailer for its upcoming Amazon Original series, "Adhura," marking the streaming platform's entry into the Hindi horror genre

Adhura Poster, Source/Instagram

Prime Video, India's leading entertainment destination, has unleashed a bone-chilling trailer for its upcoming Amazon Original series, "Adhura," marking the streaming platform's entry into the Hindi horror genre. Produced by Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, the series features a talented ensemble cast, including Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chhabra, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma, Rijul Ray, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.

Members across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide can immerse themselves in the spine-tingling world of "Adhura" starting from July 7. The series is a thrilling addition to Prime Video's extensive content library, which offers a single membership for just ₹1499/year, granting subscribers access to savings, convenience, and a wide array of entertainment options.

The captivating trailer of "Adhura" takes viewers on a chilling journey within the confines of a prestigious boarding school nestled in Ooty. The narrative unfolds across two timelines, 2022 and 2007, intertwining secrets, disappearances, and unsettling events that bind the guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh) and troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora). Blurring the lines between the past and present, the shocking truth threatens to unravel, forcing the batch of 2007 to confront their inner demons and forever altering their lives.

Ishwak Singh, who portrays the character of Adhiraj, expressed his excitement about the series, stating, "Stepping into the shoes of Adhiraj in 'Adhura' has been intense. The series masterfully combines supernatural elements and disrubia, weaving a vivid tapestry of emotions that makes the storytelling poignant. Audiences will experience a one-of-a-kind horror story that delves deep into the supernatural world while exploring the complexities of the human mind. It is a direct yet symbolic narrative, making it an immersive watch."

Rasika Dugal, known for her versatility, shared her thoughts on her role as Supriya, a student counselor in the boarding school, saying, "As an actor, I found it extremely interesting to explore the life of a person who is seemingly in complete control... only to realize, as the story unfolds, that no one is free from their inner demons. That's why I was thrilled that a character like Supriya came my way. In 'Adhura,' Supriya embarks on a complex and captivating journey, torn between her nurturing nature and a terrifying past she cannot escape. The series delves into the delicate balance between human compassion and the unknown forces lurking within. I'm glad to be back on Prime Video with a new genre, and I hope audiences will resonate with the humanity of this story while enjoying its spine-tingling nature."

"Adhura" is part of Prime Day 2023’s line-up, featuring highly-anticipated original series and blockbuster movies in multiple languages. Prime members can look forward to remarkable savings, incredible deals, blockbuster entertainment, new product launches from top brands and small to medium businesses, as well as free one-day delivery on eligible items. It is scheduled to take place on July 15 and 16, promising an exciting experience for subscribers.