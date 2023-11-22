"Aditya Chopra handpicked 'The Railway Men' to be 1st series of YRF": Shiv Rawail

It's a compelling examination of the incredible efforts made by Indian Railways employees who went beyond the call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours

Makers of the web series 'The Railway Men' released the official trailer, which received a good response from the fans.

'The Railway Men' crafts a fascinating narrative inspired by genuine stories and set against the terrible backdrop of the Bhopal Gas Leak incident in 1984, which remains one of the world's greatest industrial disasters.

It's a compelling examination of the incredible efforts made by Indian Railways employees who went beyond the call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

Shiv Rawail makes his directorial debut with the series. Rawail highlighted how Aditya Chopra spent two years developing and perfecting every beat of the script.

Rawail said, "The one thing that I know about my mentor, Aditya Chopra, is that he would never make anything that he doesn't feel is not compelling enough for audiences to watch. I think this is why YRF has managed to influence pop culture and shape the content choices of people for so many generations."

He added, "Aditya Chopra handpicked 'The Railway Men' to be the first series that YRF makes for streaming. We worked on the script and the pre-production process for over 2 years before Adi decided to greenlight the series. He was that particular. His reason was simple - Adi wanted the same values of YRF to reflect in the ethos of YRF Entertainment - its OTT arm and the projects that it produces."

"Adi wanted to recreate the Bhopal of 1984, scaling up the feel and aesthetic of the times. He was willing to wait and better The Railway Men constantly till he was confident that we were putting our best foot forward in attempting to deliver clutter-breaking entertainment to audiences," Rawail continued.

Rawail added, "The one thing that I love about YRF is that the company doesn't just do things for the sake of it. There are no half-measures here. No stone is left unturned to make the best content that people can be entertained with. I got a free hand in presenting to Adi what my vision for The Railway Men was and I'm proud that he helped me nurture my passion."

He concluded, "The Railway Men brings to life one of the most important & relevant subjects that every Indian is aware of. So, we had to be sensitive, our show had to showcase how humanity exists within us even when we are individually at risk. We are thrilled we have a show that the company, Adi and Netflix can be extremely proud of."

The 4-episode series 'The Railway Men', created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, was released on Netflix on November 18.

