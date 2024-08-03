Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Pehle chor ab police

Pehle chor, ab police

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Hoping to find his “real identity” with his next role, Raghav Juyal on changing his body language to play a cop in Gyaarah Gyaarah

Pehle chor, ab police

A still from Gyaarah Gyaarah

Listen to this article
Pehle chor, ab police
x
00:00

Less than a month after playing a menacing villain on the big screen in Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Kill, Raghav Juyal is ready to present a stark departure on OTT with Umesh Bisht’s Gyaarah Gyaarah. The upcoming ZEE5 sci-fi thriller series features the actor-choreographer as a cop battling past traumas and deep-seated insecurities. Juyal is more than thrilled to showcase his range to the audience so soon after his previous role. 


“When my mother watched Kill, she told Umesh sir, ‘Mujhe iss ladke ne kahin muh dikhane layak nahi chhoda.’ He replied, ‘You come after one month; I will correct his image.’ I feel blessed that within a month I have an entirely different character to showcase. This was more challenging than the [character] I played in Kill. This show will give me my real identity,” he says. 



The challenge lay in the character’s complex inner world, which Juyal says he initially found difficult to crack. “Gyaarah Gyaarah went on floors two to three months after I wrapped up Kill. It took time to get out of the body language of my antagonist character. It was difficult initially. There’s a lot of anxiety and angst in this guy. This one was as anxious as cool and breezy my character was in Kill,” says the actor.  


Life has evidently changed for Juyal since the release of Kill, directed by Nikhil Bhat. The one change he is enjoying is the industry’s newfound appreciation for him. “The behaviour of industry people has changed. From Fahadh Faasil to Anurag Kashyap, all the people I have looked up to for inspiration, have reached out to me. I have received immense validation from the industry. Even if four people outside the industry don’t know you, it’s okay, but filmmakers should know you,” he smiles.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karan johar Guneet Monga netflix Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK