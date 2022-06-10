Breaking News
Mumbai: 3,431 fined on Day 1 of action against helmetless bikers and pillion riders
Mumbai receives first spell of pre-monsoon showers
QS World University Rankings: IIT-Bombay secures position in India, MU stagnant
Mumbai: Five women among seven injured as car jumps divider before hitting two vehicles on WE highway
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Ajinkya Rahane: You don't need any other motivation when you are playing for the country

Ajinkya Rahane: You don't need any other motivation when you are playing for the country

Updated on: 10 June,2022 06:46 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The Indian test cricketer spoke to mid-day.com about 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum'

Ajinkya Rahane: You don't need any other motivation when you are playing for the country

Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram


'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' on Voot traces the raw emotions after India's historic victory at the Gabba against Australia in 2021. 

Indian test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recently spoke to mid-day.com about the series. He says, "While playing for the country, you don't need any other motivation. It's all about giving your best for the country. Whether we win a match or lose, it's all about giving our best all the time. It's an opportunity for everyone to do something special for our country. We feel privileged and proud to represent our country."




Watch video to know more!


Show full article

ajinkya rahane cricket news web series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK