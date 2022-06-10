Ajinkya Rahane: You don't need any other motivation when you are playing for the country

The Indian test cricketer spoke to mid-day.com about 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum'

Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' on Voot traces the raw emotions after India's historic victory at the Gabba against Australia in 2021.

Indian test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane recently spoke to mid-day.com about the series. He says, "While playing for the country, you don't need any other motivation. It's all about giving your best for the country. Whether we win a match or lose, it's all about giving our best all the time. It's an opportunity for everyone to do something special for our country. We feel privileged and proud to represent our country."

Watch video to know more!

Show full article