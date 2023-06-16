Amey Wagh: Didn’t allow character to mess with my mind

With the success of the second edition of Asur, Marathi actor Amey Wagh discusses how he steered clear of his character’s ideologies

Amey Wagh

Ever since the first season of Asur aired, Amey Wagh has been bombarded with questions from fans: When is the second season coming? Are you the real Shubh? Now, fans only wish to know how long it will take for the third edition of the series to come out. The actor, who plays the shy and introverted Rasool Shaikh, believes that the three-year wait for the second season was worth it. “It is that kind of show that will stay with you for a long time. It certainly stayed with me for three years. I think the gap has tested our patience, but it has also helped gain a wider audience,” says Wagh of the JioCinema series.

A still from Asur franchise. Pics/Instagram

While he identifies with the concept of karma in the show, Wagh doesn’t align with his character’s ideologies. “Even if you don’t believe in the concept, life will give you instances where you can feel or sense karma around you. I believe good and bad are perceptions. A person, who has just been doing good deeds, has unknowingly hurt someone in the process. My character doesn’t believe that he is bad. He thinks he is doing everything for the betterment of humanity. The perception is good versus evil, but according to him, he is good.” Like most actors, Wagh immersed himself in the character to portray it authentically. However, he claims that at no point did he force himself to sympathise with Rasool. “You cannot allow such characters to mess with your ideology of life. Eventually, you are an actor and have to switch on and off. I tried to stay in the zone of the character, but I didn’t allow it to mess up with my mind.”

Among family and friends, Wagh is “more animated” than Rasool; hence, he claims it was difficult to embrace the reticent character. “[There was a] heaviness in the character. He is an introvert, and you will never see him in the foreground. I am not like that. He keeps his emotions locked in his heart. I am more animated than Rasool and more vocal about what I feel and think. So, I had a tough time getting into the zone of the character. I think studying the script itself was so difficult because it was so vast. Being a part of Asur was like preparing for a competitive exam,” he concludes.