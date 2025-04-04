After a slew of comedies and feel-good stories, Amol Parashar shifts gears to an intense inheritance drama co-starring Nimrat Kaur

Amol Parashar (right) Nimrat Kaur. Pics/X, Instagram

Amol Parashar was harbouring a wish for long. He wanted to wield a gun in front of the camera. Oddly, directors could not imagine the actor, who has shown his prowess in comedy with Tripling, Cash (2021) and Sweet Dreams, in such roles—until now. Parashar will soon be seen in an inheritance drama, which co-stars Nimrat Kaur and is directed by Sahir Raza, who previously helmed Illegal—Justice Out of Order.

Naturally, the actor is excited to portray an intense role after starring in a slew of feel-good stories. “It is an inheritance drama, a genre I haven’t done yet. I have been wanting to hold a gun, shout some expletives, kill someone or get killed. I was not getting any of those roles for some reason, until this,” he says of the yet-untitled series. The show, shot over three months, was wrapped up last May. Parashar adds, “It’s the darkest story I’ve ever been a part of. I am playing such a maniac that it was liberating as an actor.”

Eager to shed the boy-next-door image, he credits Ektaa R Kapoor for imagining him in a different role when no one else did. “After Tripling, everyone said I was too urban. That’s when Ektaa approached me for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare [2021], where I played a small-town boy,” says the actor, who also has Gram Chikitsalaya and Nausikhiye lined up.