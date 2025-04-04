Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Amol Parashar I have been wanting to hold a gun and shout expletives

Amol Parashar: ‘I have been wanting to hold a gun and shout expletives’

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

After a slew of comedies and feel-good stories, Amol Parashar shifts gears to an intense inheritance drama co-starring Nimrat Kaur

Amol Parashar: ‘I have been wanting to hold a gun and shout expletives’

Amol Parashar (right) Nimrat Kaur. Pics/X, Instagram

Listen to this article
Amol Parashar: ‘I have been wanting to hold a gun and shout expletives’
x
00:00

Amol Parashar was harbouring a wish for long. He wanted to wield a gun in front of the camera. Oddly, directors could not imagine the actor, who has shown his prowess in comedy with Tripling, Cash (2021) and Sweet Dreams, in such roles—until now. Parashar will soon be seen in an inheritance drama, which co-stars Nimrat Kaur and is directed by Sahir Raza, who previously helmed Illegal—Justice Out of Order.


Naturally, the actor is excited to portray an intense role after starring in a slew of feel-good stories. “It is an inheritance drama, a genre I haven’t done yet. I have been wanting to hold a gun, shout some expletives, kill someone or get killed. I was not getting any of those roles for some reason, until this,” he says of the yet-untitled series. The show, shot over three months, was wrapped up last May. Parashar adds, “It’s the darkest story I’ve ever been a part of. I am playing such a maniac that it was liberating as an actor.” 


Eager to shed the boy-next-door image, he credits Ektaa R Kapoor for imagining him in a different role when no one else did. “After Tripling, everyone said I was too urban. That’s when Ektaa approached me for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare [2021], where I played a small-town boy,” says the actor, who also has Gram Chikitsalaya and Nausikhiye lined up.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ektaa R Kapoor Amol Parashar nimrat kaur bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK