Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti

Angry Young Men- Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar

Docuseries based on Salim-Javed's life titled 'Angry Young Men' gets a release date

Prime Video announced August 20 as the premiere date of the docuseries, Angry Young Men. The intriguing three-episode Original docuseries traces the journey of the legendary writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, popularly known as Salim-Javed, who, brought forth a revolution in Indian storytelling, by crafting iconic characters and dialogues that have etched their influence into the hearts and minds of the audience. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and marks the directorial debut of Namrata Rao.

Angry Young Men is the story of Salim-Javed, the legendary screenwriting duo behind some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in 1970s like Sholay, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Don and many more. Together, they created the archetype of the ‘Angry Young Man’— a brooding anti-hero who captured the imagination of an entire nation with his rage, defiance, and quest for social justice. Their parting of ways made headlines for many years, and Indian cinema never saw a cultural collaboration as powerful again. This docuseries is a personal and candid account of their lives, their writing, and their legacy, narrated by the duo themselves, with anecdotal gems from some of the most distinguished figures in Indian cinema.

“Angry Young Men is a truly special docuseries for us at Prime Video. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are trailblazers and were the most sought-after writing duo of their time, with a profound impact on films and mass cinema that has continued to inspire generations of filmmakers. The series goes beyond just storytelling; it delves into the heart and soul of Hindi cinema, showcasing Salim-Javed’s incredible journey,” said Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video, India. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby on this riveting docuseries that showcases how Salim-Javed not just transformed cinema but also left a lasting impact on society. We are certain this candid, multifaceted journey, celebrating the timeless legacy of these legendary writers will enthrall our audiences worldwide with its premiere on August 20th, exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.”

“Two sensible, intelligent, and dignified individuals, best at their craft with mutual admiration for each other’s work ethics and compassion. The ‘Angry Young Men’ of Indian cinema. Growing up, seeing my father and Javed Sahab work together on films was nothing short of magical. Their love for cinema redefined heroism for an entire generation, leaving behind a legacy of cult classics. Personally, I would love to see them working together in the future, I hope the fans and viewers can also agree. Whether it's time, destiny, or professional choices that bring them together, their partnership always brings out the best. Angry Young Men is a tribute to their creative brilliance and the profound impact they've had on Indian cinema. It's an insightful journey into the hearts and minds of two superstar writers who changed the landscape of storytelling forever. This series is close to both families. I hope this marks a new chapter for our dads, the angry young men, who are now older. May they have the best time of their lives now, with emotional happiness and physical health. Long live the kings of story, screenplay, and dialogues. Producers of our lives and directors of our present and futures,” said Salman Khan.

“Angry Young Men is about the two men that created a character that has pretty much defined Hindi cinema in the 70s. The story of Salim-Javed’s dynamic journey starting out from small towns to exploding onto the silver screen and how they put their hardships, their heartbreaks and their swag into their cinema,” said Zoya Akhtar.

"I remember everyone referring to my father and Salim uncle as Salim-Javed, a singular name; their names were never mentioned separately but always together. Their journey was marked by grit, passion, and a fierce zeal to transform Hindi cinema, especially in its attitude towards the writer. They succeeded and in doing so, left an impression that still lives on generations after,” said Farhan Akhtar. “Angry Young Men is a testament to the genius and the legacy of these two undeniable forces of nature. We’re proud to bring such a landmark docuseries to a global audience through Prime Video and continue our commitment to offering the very best in storytelling.”