The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor who plays the antagonist in the web series lauds Sandeep Modi

Anil Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Anil Kapoor on The Night Manager: 'I haven't seen my shots, I trust Sandeep completely' x 00:00

The makers of the Disney+Hotstar 'The Night Manager' surprised the fans by dropping part 2 a day before its scheduled release date. After leaving the audiences on tenterhooks with the first part of 'The Night Manager,' Sandeep Modi is set to fascinate the audiences with the second part of one of the most-watched series of 2023. The series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.

Ahead of the second part's release, Anil Kapoor said at the show’s recent press conference, "When Sandeep (creator of the show) okayed a shot, I never felt the need to go and check it. I trust his creative instinct. I haven't seen 99% of the shots."

Sandeep is accredited with giving massive successes like the Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' and 'The Night Manager - part 1. Netizens and media have already green-lit the show with positive reviews for part 2 and fans calling it a 'must watch', lauding the finale plot twist as an excellent finish.

Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor, on Wednesday, hosted 'The Night Manager' team at his residence. He took to Instagram and shared a group picture with his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and director Sandeep Modi, at his house. The team can be seen posing with happy faces on the balcony with the lovely weather.

Along with the post, he wrote, "#TheNightManager2, never off duty! @adityaroykapur @sobhitad @tillotamashome @ravibehl @sandeipm @disneyplushotstar @banijayasia @the_ink_factory_"

'The Night Manager' is a Hindi remake of the British television drama 'The Night Manager', which was based on John le Carre's novel of the same name. Sandeep Modi produced and directed the next Hindi web series.

Aditya plays the lead role of former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta and Anil Kapoor essays the negative role of Shailendra Rungta. Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl also feature in the web show. The first part saw the clash between Shelly Rungta (Anil Kapoor) and Shaan Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) that left the fans asking for more of the duo.