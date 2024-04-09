Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Ankita Lokhande to unite with Sandeep Singh for web series on royal courtesan Amrapali see poster
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ankita Lokhande to unite with Sandeep Singh for web series on royal courtesan Amrapali, see poster

Updated on: 09 April,2024 01:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh is all set to chronicle the life of the royal dancer Amrapali from the Republic of Vaishali in ancient India.

Ankita Lokhande to unite with Sandeep Singh for web series on royal courtesan Amrapali, see poster

Ankita Lokhande

Listen to this article
Ankita Lokhande to unite with Sandeep Singh for web series on royal courtesan Amrapali, see poster
x
00:00

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated and glamorous nagarvadhu the magnum opus web series based on the life of the royal courtesan.  The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and change of unpleasant fortune experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.


Speaking about the series, filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, "Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' She is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, as she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.”


Ankita Lokhande added, "I have received immense appreciation across the globe for playing Yamunabai in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' because of which I have been getting film offers with strong performance-oriented characters. But I need to choose wisely, and yes, after 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' it's Amrapali. I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations.”


Music composer Ismail Darbar said, "After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Devdas,' 'Amrapali' will be the most challenging musical journey for me because this story is about a dancer who, disheartened with life, adopts spiritualism. There will be ten songs of various hues capturing the opulence and the divinity of Amrapali."

'Amrapali' is being presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios. Ankita and Sandeep Singh recently collaborated on Randeep Hooda-directorial and starter 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ankita lokhande Entertainment News entertaintment Web Series Web Series News bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK