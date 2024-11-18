Breaking News
Ankur Rathee on playing Haryanvi cop in Reeta Sanyal: ‘I prepped for the wrong genre’

Updated on: 19 November,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Indian-born American actor Ankur Rathee on overdoing research to play a cop in the comedy, Reeta Sanyal

Adah Sharma and Ankur Rathee

Surviving the entertainment industry is no easy feat. However, for Indian-born American actor Ankur Rathee, his three shows on Prime Video—Four More Shots Please, Made in Heaven, and Inside Edge—helped pave a path. While he hasn’t been able to use his education in dance school yet, Rathee believes that one day he will do the song and dance routine. “I started [my career] with musical theatre, which was my introduction to proper acting. Though Bollywood has migrated from that, I’m grateful for the opportunities that came my way,” shares the actor, who was once a finalist on Dance India Dance.


Currently, Rathee is basking in the positive reaction to his performance in Reeta Sanyal. The Disney+ Hotstar series has him play a Haryanvi cop in the Adah Sharma-starrer. He was stumped with the casting initially, but a conversation with producer Rajeshwar Nair got him on board. “I asked him why he approached me for the role of an inspector. It is an unconventional choice. He said he wanted to work with me because I was unconventional. The common tropes of a cop have often been showcased in cinema. He thought I could bring a new flavour to the role. I was intrigued by his answer,” says the actor, as he found the character fun and challenging.


Rathee, who always played characters with an urban background, was thrilled to play someone from the heartland. “Jai Vardhan [his character] has got Haryana roots like me. I actually made the mistake of preparing for my role, understanding the laws and legalities, their mannerisms, body language, and how to handle the gun. I did all that only to show up on set and realise that I prepped for the wrong genre. Reeta Sanyal is more in the fantastical and escapist space. We took liberties with the characters. It was a culture shock for me to pivot,” shares Rathee, admitting that he took time to surrender to the genre.


While his journey in the industry hasn’t been easy, the actor says that “it shouldn’t be”. “It is a privilege to be here. It’s naïve to assume that just because you’re good at something, you should have an opportunity. Nepotism exists across many industries, not just in Hindi cinema. I believe along with being talented, you have to have a strong work ethic, be strategic, and have to be perseverant,” asserts Rathee.

