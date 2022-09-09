Anna Kendrick to make directorial debut with The Dating Game

In the game, Bradshaw picked the funny and handsome Bachelor Number One, Rodney Alcala. But her fairytale date took a terrifying turn when the bachelor dropped his charming facade to reveal the truth: Alcala was, in fact, a psychopathic serial killer
Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick will be making her directorial debut with the true-life thriller, The Dating Game. According to an international entertainment news outlet, the film is based on a Black List script by Ian McDonald and will present the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on hit ’70s TV matchmaking show, The Dating Game.
In the game, Bradshaw picked the funny and handsome Bachelor Number One, Rodney Alcala. But her fairytale date took a terrifying turn when the bachelor dropped his charming facade to reveal the truth: Alcala was, in fact, a psychopathic serial killer.
Kendrick, known for the Pitch Perfect film series, A Simple Favor (2018) and Up In The Air (2009), will take on the lead role of Bradshaw. The actor, 37, is also producing the project through her banner, Let’s Go Again, alongside JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.
The Dating Game is currently in pre-production and expected to go on floors in October.
