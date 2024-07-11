Antony Starr explains how 'The Boys' is the perfect antidote to ‘Superhero Fatigue’

Antony Starr shared how he felt The Boys is the perfect antidote to ‘Superhero Fatigue’ and expressed how he auditioned for this terrific role

Antony Starr has just been brilliant as Homelander, a popular character from Prime Video’s successful series The Boys. Fans across the globe have been raving about the roaring performance that the actor has put on. Incredible talent and acting skills beyond anyone’s imagination, Starr has not only managed to deliver an outstanding performance, he has created a love-hate relationship between his fanboys for loving the outrightly negative character. Starr shared how he felt The Boys is the perfect antidote to ‘Superhero Fatigue’ and expressed how he auditioned for this terrific role, while being blissfully unaware about the world he is getting into.

He said “I wasn’t familiar with the comic, I was filming something else at the time. My team asked me to audition and I told them ‘I am far too busy doing other things’. But I finally put a tape down almost out of spite, because my reps kept hassling me about it. (jokingly chuckles) I literally just spat my audition out and sent it away and went back to work and of course they loved it. So I looked at the comic book. I was like ‘how the hell are we going to put this on TV?’ You can’t screen that, this is obscene! But the show is taking a lot of creative license. I think one of the beautiful things about the show is, I have heard this phrase, thrown around a lot, ‘superhero fatigue’ and I think we are the antidote to that because our universe is completely 180. The good guys are the bad guys and the bad guys are the good guys right? So. sorry for all the Homelander fanboys that thought he is a good guy.”

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The series, from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, has returned with the much-awaited fourth season and awaits an explosive finale on July 18. The series is available to stream in English, with dubs in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages, only on Prime Video and will end with a fifth and final season.