Arunoday Singh on his new project Kanneda: 'The story needed to be told'

Updated on: 16 March,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Claiming that the story of Kanneda ‘needed to be told’, actor Arunoday Singh on what makes him board a project

If he can visualise the story, he does it. That’s how actor Arunoday Singh decides to say yes to a project, and that is what happened when he was offered director Chandan Arora’s upcoming show, Kanneda. “I could picture the story and see the characters. I then decided that I needed to be a part of the narrative. The story needed to be told,” he asserts. Also starring Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, the JioHotstar series revolves around a Punjabi immigrant  in Canada who is rebuilding life after escaping the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Kanneda holds a unique place in Singh’s 15-year career. Reason: His co-stars. “I have worked with a lot of lovely people, but this cast was special. Everyone is someone you want to bring your best to,” he says.


Reflecting on his journey, Singh says that even though he has seen long waiting periods in his career, he has been able to keep the actor in him hungry. So, how does he do it? “I sketch, write, and travel. I am never still. I have had months and years between projects. I have also done two projects at the same time. So, this drill isn’t new to me. If I suddenly get wildly successful, that will be new to me,” he laughs.



