Updated on: 24 January,2025 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Blessed by multifaceted talent, Ashish Chanchlani will not only be directing the series but will also be acting in it. 

Ashish Chanchlani

After tickling our funny bones with his YouTube channel, digital star Ashish Chanchlani is gearing up for his primary project as a director. Blessed by multifaceted talent, Ashish Chanchlani will not only be directing the series but will also be acting in it. 


Additionally, he has written the script for the drama, along with producing it. Sharing a major update on the project, he revealed that he has finally wrapped up the shooting schedule for the series.


Spilling beans on his project, Ashish Chanchlani revealed, “That’s a wrap on our biggest project, and trust me, it’s scarier than your electricity bill and funnier than my life decisions! We’ve put our heart, soul, and a lot of screams (and laughs) into this one. Can’t wait to spook you and crack you up at the same time coming soon on YouTube!"


In the meantime, Ashish Chanchlani previously unveiled the captivating first-look poster for his upcoming horror-comedy series. The poster featured shadowy figures holding lanterns with a huge house in the backdrop. This hints towards a supernatural storyline with a massive cast.

Dropping the first look poster on his Instagram account, Ashish Chanchlani wrote as caption, "Comedy of errors or comedy of horrors...You decide #Acv159 can you guess the star cast? Coincidently, Today on my birthday I complete 10 years in the youtube industry. And as my new phase begins as a creator as well as ashu myself, I am proud to tell you all we are launching our own production house @AcvStudios_With this new beginning we are elated to tell you exciting fresh stories from our heartland filled not just with comedy, but horror, thrills and yes emotions as well...This project is my love letter to every ACVIAN...Thank you for being there."

 
 
 
 
 
The series will be released exclusively on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel.

