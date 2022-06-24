Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari thanks fans for praising the glimpse of her series 'Faadu'

Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note while thanking her known and unknown well-wishers who lauded the glimpses of 'Faadu' with their praising messages

First with 'BreakPoint' and now 'Faadu', Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a busy director with her back-to-back spree of working schedules. As a short glimpse of her upcoming web series, 'Faadu' was showcased at an event, the filmmaker has been receiving positive response so far.

Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note while thanking her known and unknown well-wishers who lauded the glimpses of 'Faadu' with their praising messages. She mentioned in the caption - "We just shared a snippet of our soon to be released passionate work #Faadu on #sonyliv But the unexpected love, oneness and encouragement from known, unknown well wishers who messaged me, @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal , @saumyajoshiofficial my Faadu team & creative, business partners at @sonylivindia @spnstudionext has been heartening. It just wants me work harder and evolve as a storyteller. Thank-you & Gratitude :)"

The director has also shared the wrap-up of 'Faadu' while she shared a picture with the cast Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.