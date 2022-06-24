Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari thanks fans for praising the glimpse of her series Faadu

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari thanks fans for praising the glimpse of her series 'Faadu'

Updated on: 24 June,2022 04:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note while thanking her known and unknown well-wishers who lauded the glimpses of 'Faadu' with their praising messages

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari thanks fans for praising the glimpse of her series 'Faadu'

Picture Courtesy: PR


First with 'BreakPoint' and now 'Faadu', Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a busy director with her back-to-back spree of working schedules.  As a short glimpse of her upcoming web series, 'Faadu' was showcased at an event, the filmmaker has been receiving positive response so far.

Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note while thanking her known and unknown well-wishers who lauded the glimpses of 'Faadu' with their praising messages. She mentioned in the caption - "We just shared a snippet of our soon to be released passionate work #Faadu on #sonyliv But the unexpected love, oneness and encouragement from known, unknown well wishers who messaged me, @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal , @saumyajoshiofficial my Faadu team & creative, business partners at @sonylivindia @spnstudionext has been heartening. It just wants me work harder and evolve as a storyteller. Thank-you & Gratitude :)"




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari)


The director has also shared the wrap-up of 'Faadu' while she shared a picture with the cast Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

ashwiny iyer tiwari web series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK