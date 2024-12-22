With two successful editions of Bandish Bandits behind them, actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry discuss how they’re paving their way as artistes in a cut-throat field

Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik

Listen to this article Despite 'Bandish Bandits' success, Ritwik Bhowmik says he did not have the luxury to decline offers x 00:00

When Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry commenced working on the second season of Bandish Bandits two years ago, they were tasked with meeting one requirement—live up to the expectations of the audience after the success of the first edition. Considering the response to the recently released second edition, one may say with some credibility that the duo did succeed.

Ask Chaudhry if returning to the show for another edition posed a challenge, and she responds in the affirmative. “Like my character, it felt like Shreya too was starting afresh. Just as [my character] Tamanna goes to a music school in the season, I did too,” she says, alluding to the extensive music workshops that all actors attended so that they could add authenticity to their portrayals. “We had lessons in singing, and [learnt several] instruments,” she says.

For Chaudhry, however, lessons didn’t culminate when the workshops ended. Teaming up with her co-star Divya Dutta implied that Chaudhry got the opportunity to enhance her craft by simply watching the senior actor in action. “Like her character Nandini, she is also someone who doesn’t judge anyone. While rehearsing [together] she would give me cues. For scenes involving the two of us, she would perform even if the camera wasn’t on her. This helped me.”

Chaudhry’s co-star Bhowmik appears to share her gratitude when reflecting on the opportunities that have come his way. The newcomer’s life changed after the release of season one, which was his first mainstream show as a leading man. In the last four years, he has featured in several shows, including Modern Love—Mumbai, and Jehanabad—Of Love and War. However, he minces no words when admitting that despite the acclaim he received after Bandish Bandits, he didn’t have the privilege to decline offers that didn’t appease him. “The projects that I chose [to do] after Bandish Bandits were those that I needed to do, because I needed work. I don’t come from privilege, and didn’t have the chance to sit back at home and wait for the next big thing. I wanted to keep working and make ends meet,” the actor shares, matter-of-factly.

While several stars are well aware of the kind of cinema they wish to be part of, Bhowmik says he wouldn’t take a decision just yet. “I haven’t told myself that I want to only be part of a certain kind of project. Perhaps, four or five years down the line, I will be able to do that. At this moment, I would [not] restrict myself.”

The fact that actors are still uncertain about the kind of cinema that will work in an era impacted by the OTT boom implies that artistes like him have the chance to experiment abundantly before picking a path. “From the biggest stars to newcomers, everybody is confused. Nobody can tell us with certainty that something will work. Since childhood, I have just wanted to be seen on screen, be it [the big] screen or television. Of course, I would love to be part of the movies. But I am excited at the moment. There was a four-year-old boy who wanted to be a hero. That boy has been so happy in the last four years that I don’t want him to be bothered by these questions,” he signs off.