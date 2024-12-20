Divya Dutta, who stars in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s biopic Chhaava, recalls how Vicky Kaushal would leave the set only after giving cues to her

Divya Dutta is bidding adieu to 2024 with a bang, thanks to the second season of Bandish Bandits, and is ready to open 2025 with much fanfare. The actor will be seen as Soyarabai in the Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Mention the biopic, and Dutta breaks into a smile. “The shots that Laxman Utekar [director] has taken give me goosebumps. It’s a very good-looking film. I am delighted to be a part of it,” she starts.

As excited as she was to be a part of the period drama that chronicles the Maratha king’s reign, Dutta wondered how Utekar envisioned her in the part of Soyarabai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s step-mother who had conspired against him. “When he narrated the role, I told him I haven’t done something like this before. It was starkly different in terms of the look and the character. The fact that you dress up a certain way and go to your palace, it takes you to another world,” she says.

What also enriched her experience was sharing screen space with Kaushal. Dutta has clearly walked away impressed by the leading man, as she says, “Vicky is adorable. He would not go until he has given cues to his co-stars. I would ask him to go and he’d refuse. We would talk in Punjabi; such camaraderie is important. He is one of the finest actors we have. Give him any role and he will belong in it. In spite of being an excellent actor, there is so much modesty and humility in him.”