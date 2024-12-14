Breaking News
Divya Dutta on the impact of OTT: ‘There is so much to do for 40-plus women’

Updated on: 15 December,2024 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Divya Dutta, who landed Bandish Bandits 2 while chatting with director Anand Tiwari, on how female actors across ages are getting a host of roles on OTT

Landing the second season of Bandish Bandits was a “surreal experience” for Divya Dutta. The actor, who plays a music teacher in the Prime Video series, says director Anand Tiwari offered her the role in the middle of a casual conversation. “Anand and I were just chatting, and this role came up. I’ve been an ardent admirer of season one. When something is resonating with you, you don’t want to ask too many questions. You just flow with it,” she smiles.


In the musical drama led by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, most of Dutta’s scenes are with younger co-stars, including Yashaswini Dayama and Rohan Gurbaxani. Tell her that the actors have praised her nurturing approach, and she replies, “I still remember who was nice to me on the sets [in my early days].” One of them, she reveals, was her Veer Zaara (2004) co-star Shah Rukh Khan, whose kindness had moved her. “I didn’t know my camera angles while shooting for Veer Zara. So, I would stand anywhere. I was so enamoured that I’d just look at Shah Rukh and forget that the camera was there. One day, before a shot, he whispered to me, ‘The camera is on that side.’ When I thanked him, he said, ‘I won’t be present on all the sets. So, look after yourself.’”


It has been a year of variety for Dutta, who was seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Sikandar ka Muqaddar and Tahira Kashyap’s Sharmajee Ki Beti. But diversity has been a prominent feature of the actor’s three-decade career. It’s getting further magnified, thanks to OTT. She says, “Earlier, there were limited roles as the lead, and if you weren’t the lead, you would be relegated to the mother, bhabhi or the villain. OTT has changed it totally. There is so much to do for 40-plus women. The variety that comes my way now is amazing.”


divya dutta Bandish Bandits anand tiwari Web Series Entertainment News

