Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the year-long journey, describing the role in 'Daldal' as one of her most challenging to date

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has completed filming for her highly anticipated web series 'Daldal'. Bhumi on Sunday took to Instagram story to share her thoughts on the year-long journey, describing the role as one of her most challenging to date.

She wrote, "Hands down one of my most complex characters. Am nervous! Had the opportunity to work with such sublime actors and creators on the show. We braved the mumbai monsoons, shot in the toughest conditions and yet our spirits could never be dampened. Kudos to us all."

Praising her team, Bhumi added, "Thank you Vikramix for constantly bringing me parts that challenge me & for constantly believing in me. Our third one together @abundantiaent @sureshtriveni. I just love you. This was that rare connect where I was like let's free fall. You are a genius ST. And my dearest Amritrajguptaajust so kind and sorted as a maker. Thank you for handholding me through Rita. Bahut amazing kaam karenge saath. And the entire team @primevideoin @madhoknikhil you've championed this through and through. The enthusiasm that the team has shown kept us going @eeshadanait #Alankrita." The next post shows the cake with 'Daldal' written on it.

Bhumi will be seen essaying the role of a cop. Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Bhumi said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I'm thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

"Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever," she added.

Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series. She also has 'The Royals' in her kitty.