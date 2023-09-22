Bagging Best Actor nomination at Septimius Awards for Taaza Khabar, YouTube star Bhuvan says it reaffirms his call of foraying into acting

Bhuvan Bam’s debut OTT venture Taaza Khabar seems to be a gift that keeps on giving. In July, Ormax reported that it was the third most-watched Hindi web series of 2023 so far. Now, the Disney+ Hotstar offering has earned Bam a nomination in the Best Asian Actor category at the Septimius Awards 2023. Vying for the award along with him are Iranian actor Mohsen Tanabandeh, Yemeni actor Khaled Hamdan and fellow Indian actor Tovino Thomas, among others.

The Septimius Awards, to be held on September 26 in Amsterdam, will celebrate excellence in feature films, documentaries, shorts, animation films, television series, and screenplays. It aims to promote diversity in the entertainment world by honouring actors across different continents. For the Internet content creator-star, bagging a nomination at the international awards gala reaffirms his decision of switching gears to acting. From his humble beginning with YouTube sketches to leading his own web series, it has been a rewarding journey for Bam. “It’s a recognition of the hard work that went into creating Taaza Khabar. The show was something we all believed in. Every recognition and even a nomination at this international platform is rewarding for my OTT debut. It [motivates] us to bring a better second season,” he says.

The second instalment of the fantasy comedy series, which revolves around a sanitation worker who has the power to see into the future, is in the works. Bam adds, “There is an excitement in the writers’ room, given the validation we have had. The writers are jamming on ideas every day.”