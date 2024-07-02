Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article

Bhuvan ke Titu ki Sweety

Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Bam reveals second season of Dhindora in the works; being developed as a rom-com centred on Titu mama

Bhuvan ke Titu ki Sweety

A still from the series

Bhuvan ke Titu ki Sweety
It’s raining sequels for Bhuvan Bam. Work is underway on the second season of Taaza Khabar, which marked the content creator-actor’s maiden web series. Now, Bam has announced the second edition of Dhindora, as he celebrates the ninth anniversary of his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines. The first instalment of the comedy series, which had Bam playing 10 different characters, including the wildly popular Titu mama, became a massive success and made him a YouTube sensation. A source close to the project reveals, “Bhuvan is writing the script for Dhindora 2. Given the first edition’s success, the team is committed to delivering an even more entertaining experience for viewers.”


Bam says he couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate his channel’s ninth anniversary than by announcing the way forward for Dhindora. He shares, “We are currently in the midst of finalising the script and are in talks with OTT platforms. We want to make the show bigger than before and reach a wider audience with a streaming platform. It will be a romantic comedy about Titu mama and his life.”



Bhuvan Bam Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

