'Black Mirror' Season 6: Salma Hayek, 'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul promise more thrills and spills

The Emmy Award-winning show is set to return after three years as season 5 premiered in 2019

The hit dark satirical anthology series 'Black Mirror' returns with a power-packed plot as makers shared the intriguing trailer of the project. Franchise fans have all reasons to be happy as the web series consists of all the elements needed to add spice to the storyline. The teaser of the much-awaited sci-fi thriller was shared on the official Twitter handle of Netflix on Wednesday.

As per Deadline, a US-based media house, the production house also directed towards releasing the series in June. The move by the streamer provides seals with the return of the series with a cast featuring Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Michael Cera and Salma Hayek Pinault.

The trailer without revealing much from the storyline pinches the curiosity of fans. The Emmy Award-winning show returns after three years as season 5 premiered in 2019.

The creator of the series Charlie Brooker said, "Upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect. Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is,". The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through - but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."

The show from Endemol Shine Group in January 2020 was installed under the new production brand called Broke and Bones. Netflix soon invested in the company through a mega-deal worth up to USD 100 million.

The show's future was questioned due to the rights for 'Black Mirror' remaining with Endemol Shine, which Banijay Group acquired in 2018. However, a deal was eventually hammered out, allowing Banijay to license the show to Netflix.

'Black Mirror' began life in U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, which ran for two seasons before moving to the streaming giant and gaining a more global profile.

Season 6 of the series will premier in June, the date is yet to be released.

