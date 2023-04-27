5 reasons why you should watch the Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel'

With 2 episodes dropping on April 28 for the Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel', here are a few reasons why you should stream the show this weekend

Poster from 'Citadel'

'Citadel' has been making waves as the elite spy-duo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden have been globe trotting from Mumbai to London and then on to Rome and finally to Los Angeles, for the world promotional tour of the series. When a stunning lead pair and the best creative minds come together, what can one expect? Chase sequences, forgotten identities, mysterious characters (and their intense chemistry), adrenaline fueled stunts and so much more. Created by the Russo brothers, the Amazon Original Series 'Citadel' premieres on Friday. With 2 episodes dropping on April 28, here are a few reasons why you should stream the show this weekend.

1) Exceptional Star Cast

'Citadel' features an eclectic mix of talented actors. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads the series alongside Golden Globe award winner Richard Madden who both bring their A-game on. Joined by Emmy and Golden Globe award winner Stanley Tucci and the Academy Award nominated Lesley Manville, this show has an irresistible star cast, which will have you hooked.

2) Mind-blowing Action

'Citadel'’s action-packed trailers have us intrigued and we cannot wait to watch more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh said, “I think Anthony and Joe brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show. And we were really lucky to be able to work with people like that. I really think Nadia’s character’s a badass, and she comes from a place of trusting her body, and her instincts. And I got to explore a lot of that with the stunts that we did. Every time I would read new pages, the stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger. And it was amazing to be able to imagine that and then walk in the set and actually execute it.”

3) Sizzling Chemistry

While the audiences have seen their glamorous side on the premiere carpets, what makes the series even more exciting is the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Priyanka and Richard. Like Richard Madden said, “She wanted to mine these characters with [me]. We prod, poke and bring out the best in each other.”

4) All about the action and drama

Elite agents of an international spy agency with no memory of their past, a rival agency with the objective to destroy the core of Citadel, the series is peppered with a lot of action, drama and at the heart of it, is also about two lost lovers reuniting. As quoted by Richard Madden, “I think oftentimes, we see shows that are 80% drama, 20% action, or vice versa. And this show aimed to be 100% of both. And I think that’s what we’ve managed to pull off, ‘cause, in the middle of these huge sequences with explosions and cars blowing up and all of that, I don’t want to spoil it for you, we have this really kind of intimate drama between these two characters and how they dance together.” An edge of the seat action with a plethora of secrets and deceptions, 'Citadel' is filled with all the thrills that make it impossible to look away from the screen.

5) A brand new universe

'Citadel' is the beginning of a new kind of landmark universe/franchise—one built on completely original IP—with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. 'Citadel' marks the first time a Universe IP will showcase interconnected stories originating outside of the U.S. and from across the globe. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. Series are already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.