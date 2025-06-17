Railway officials, however, said the incident took place last week and is not new, but it has yet to be fixed. Due to water seepage, a section of the station wall gave way, causing the platform surface to sink

The collapsed platform 4 at Mumbra station, now barricaded

A week on, Mumbra station is back in the news after a portion of Platform 4 sank into the ground due to water seepage from a nearby drain. This is the same platform where an earlier incident of commuters falling from a train had occurred.

Railway officials, however, said the incident took place last week and is not new, but it has yet to be fixed. Due to water seepage, a section of the station wall gave way, causing the platform surface to sink. After the issue was discovered, the affected area was promptly barricaded, and a pointsman was posted at the location to monitor the situation.

Sources said the seepage occurred near the outlet of a large drain, which led to the sinking of the home platform. “A small portion of the platform sank and corrective measures have begun. There is no need for alarm or panic,” a railway official said.

Ironically, Mumbra station is currently undergoing upgrades under the Prime Minister’s Amrit Bharat Scheme, with several improvement works underway. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims at the development of railway stations across Indian Railways. Under this scheme, 132 stations in Maharashtra have been identified for upgrades.