Boman Irani on OTT stint: Nice to do a debut at 62 years of age of any kind

Boman Irani. Pic/Satej Shinde

Actor Boman Irani is all set to make his digital debut with the series 'Masoom' and he finds it nice to step into a new world at the age of 62.

He said: "In essence it is a debut and it's nice to do a debut at 62 years of age of any kind. But this one was a bit of a challenge because of the format. We were shooting a story that will play over a span of 6 episodes, keeping in mind one continues to work as an actor.

"However while developing a character, I don't see any difference, whether you are playing one in a cinema or in a web series, because he is a character, breathing, walking, happy/unhappy that needs to be developed through his travails, problems."

