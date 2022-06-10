Breaking News
Boman Irani on OTT stint: Nice to do a debut at 62 years of age of any kind

Updated on: 10 June,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
He said: "In essence it is a debut and it's nice to do a debut at 62 years of age of any kind. But this one was a bit of a challenge because of the format. We were shooting a story that will play over a span of 6 episodes, keeping in mind one continues to work as an actor."

Boman Irani. Pic/Satej Shinde


Actor Boman Irani is all set to make his digital debut with the series 'Masoom' and he finds it nice to step into a new world at the age of 62.

He said: "In essence it is a debut and it's nice to do a debut at 62 years of age of any kind. But this one was a bit of a challenge because of the format. We were shooting a story that will play over a span of 6 episodes, keeping in mind one continues to work as an actor.




"However while developing a character, I don't see any difference, whether you are playing one in a cinema or in a web series, because he is a character, breathing, walking, happy/unhappy that needs to be developed through his travails, problems."


