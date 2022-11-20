Making of a thriller

×
Updated on: 20 November,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Breathe 2 director Mayank Sharma on breathing life into the Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh-starrer

Mayank Sharma with Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2


Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 director Mayank Sharma admits that creating a psychological thriller is no mean feat. The task, he admits, is to make the series such a compelling watch that viewers are eager to “keep guessing what’s next”.


“Making a long-format show intriguing enough is a challenge. A psychological thriller needs to [elicit] a response [from the audience]. The writers and directors focus on not only the technical aspects, but also the ambience, including the atmosphere, and sounds. Everything should support the other to thrill the audience.”



The written content, he admits, is eventually the true hero in this case. “The backbone of the series is its characters. They should be surprising, so we try to first make them relatable and then see how they react in different situations. These complexities make it a good watch. Their dynamics and how they react to situations is what I look forward to.”


The show, which released on November 9, sees Abhishek Bachchan return as Dr Avinash Sabharwal, who suffers from multiple personality disorder, whose alter ego kills people. It also stars Amit Sadh and Saiyami Kher.

