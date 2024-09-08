Call Me Bae music supervisor Azeem reveals why he roped in multiple artistes for a show predominantly based on one character

Ananya Panday

If the multiple glimpses (and the show’s title) are testimony, Ananya Panday-led Call Me Bae should be centred on the character of, well... Bae. Our conversations with the top brass of composers have revealed that a show heavily dependent on its lead character is sonically benefited when a single composer is tasked with weaving the musical narrative around her. Evidently then, our first question to music supervisor Azeem Dayani revolves around the wide array of artistes he has chosen for the Prime Video series.

Azeem Dayani

“The integral aspect of [this show] is that as you watch it, you’ll notice that the character grows too. You will see many shades to her, and notice the tone [change],” says Dayani, adding that while they initially intended to feature five songs alone, they found ample pockets to give more artistes the chance to get their foot in the door. “The character traces a nice emotional journey. There are [lively] songs, but there are also numbers that are minimalistic. We were looking for [definite] sounds at several points [in the show], so we reached out to artistes who could precisely deliver the sounds we were seeking. I’m glad that we had the liberty to introduce so many people into the industry.”

In keeping with the format of a web show, Dayani promises that the songs serve to take the narrative ahead. “At the same time, we were certain that we wanted them to [also appeal to a listener] who is hearing them while he or she is not watching the show. I continue to write and learn at the same time. When I meet young musicians, I learn new sounds. Often, I wonder why I couldn’t write them before. Then, there are calls that only I can take because I understand the show better. This includes the choice of words that may [enhance the project].”

Dayani points to the multiple “flavours and characters” that define the series when asserting that there wasn’t the need to craft the music around Panday’s personality. He, however, admits that when a song perfectly, albeit coincidentally, suits an actor’s persona, it is always a welcome development. “Vekh soniya is one such track. We definitely imagined Ananya [while hearing it]. It has a ‘Gen Z vibe’.”

