Ananya Panday is making her web series debut playing a rich woman who is forced to struggle in Mumbai in this comedy-drama called 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday is making her web series debut with a new show called 'Call Me Bae', where she plays an extremely rich young woman whose life turns upside down when she is disowned by her family. The trailer of the new show, which also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, was unveiled today. It is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. With the super glamorous setting and the mannerisms of Ananya, the trailer will remind you of Sonam Kapoor from Aisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae and chronicles her journey as she goes from being an heiress to a hustler. Call Me Bae marks the streaming debut of Ananya Panday as Bae. The series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Call Me Bae will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 6.

Take a look at the Call Me Bae trailer here:

As it opens, the trailer for Call Me Bae gives viewers a peek into Bae’s extravagant life of privilege in New Delhi. However, her glamorous world shatters abruptly when she is disowned by her family, and the scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself. Upbeat music sets the tone as viewers witness Bae's attempts to adapt to her new reality, from navigating public transport to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai. Along the way, she forms unexpected friendships, and alliances and goes through the many challenges thrown at her, seizing the day with her unique blend of wit and humour.

“From the get-go, I knew Call Me Bae was a project I wanted to be a part of. Even without having heard the script I knew this was going to be something special,” said actor Ananya Panday. “As an actor, it is always exciting and rewarding to play a multi-layered character like Bae. There’s more to Bae than what meets the eye and that is what makes her journey from heiress to hustler, compelling and intriguing. Despite the challenges she faces, she remains true to herself, retaining her innocence and zest for life. This authenticity is what drew me to the role. This is my first long-format original series and I couldn’t have asked for a better director than Collin or a more supportive cast. I am thrilled to be collaborating with Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment for the series and I’m looking forward to introducing Bae to audiences worldwide from September 6.”

“At Prime Video, we strive to bring stories that spark conversations. Call Me Bae is a charming yet insightful series that highlights the significance of self-discovery in overcoming life’s challenges, all told through the journey of a character that will enthrall and endear, brought to life by Ananya in the most spectacular fashion,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video, India. “Our long-standing partnership with Dharmatic Entertainment has been a rewarding one, and collaborating with them again on Call Me Bae has been fantastic. Karan and Apoorva truly grasp our vision of presenting fresh, engaging stories with universal appeal. With its compelling narrative and high production values, Call Me Bae exemplifies this vision beautifully. We are confident that this absolutely charming series will fully immerse viewers in Bae’s world starting September 6, exclusively on Prime Video!”

“Directing Call Me Bae has been an incredibly rewarding journey. The idea of taking a fish out of water and watching them evolve is both fresh and engaging, making it a standout coming-of-age story.” said director Collin D’Cunha. “What truly captivated me was the lead character’s unique personality and unwavering determination—qualities that I believe will make her an unforgettable icon. While the script is packed with humor, it’s the deeper message that resonated with me the most, drawing me into Bae’s vibrant and vivacious world. Working with Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video has been inspiring; they wholeheartedly supported my vision for the series. The cast, led by Ananya, were the true 'baes,' supporting me every step of the way to bring this project to life. I’m excited to see how audiences will connect with the series when it premieres on Prime Video on September 6.”



“While there have been many stories that follow the rags-to-riches trope, Call Me Bae offers a fresh twist by turning the genre on its head. It centers on a young woman from a privileged background, where extravagance was a birthright, who, due to unforeseen circumstances, must now navigate life on her own and hustle and reinvent herself in the bustling city of Mumbai,” said Karan Johar. “Through this transformative journey, she discovers her true passions and learns to stand on her own. This series presents a modern coming-of-age story with a playful, comedic edge that I’m confident will captivate audiences across India and globally, resonating with viewers from all walks of life. This is our third original collaboration with Prime Video, and it is a partnership that has just gone from strength to strength and now with Call Me Bae, and with Ananya wholeheartedly embracing everything Bae stands for, we’re hoping to introduce audiences to a character that is as iconic as she is relatable.”

“Call Me Bae marks our third original with Prime Video and it’s a series that is special to us all! Not only is it a fresh and distinctive story that needed to be told, it also offers a slightly larger-than-life portrayal of this very real girl, who learns to navigate life’s many challenges on her own,” said Apoorva Mehta. “Ananya has truly excelled in this series, immersing herself fully in the role and delivering a performance that is both nuanced and captivating. Her portrayal of Bae is filled with moments that are endearing and relatable, making the character resonate deeply with the audience. Through Bae’s journey, we aim to convey a simple yet profound message: Embrace your true self and diligently pursue your own path, regardless of societal expectations or life’s obstacles. I believe viewers both in India and around the world will connect with and appreciate this vital message, as it is beautifully illustrated through the lighthearted narrative of Call Me Bae.”