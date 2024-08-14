In the whimsically yet fun OTT video released today, Karan dramatically introduces the intriguing concept of the Prime Video series as Ananya prepares for lift-off in her Prime-star launch vessel!

Call me Bae

The countdown has begun, and as we get closer to the premiere date of Prime Video’s upcoming original series, Call Me Bae, Karan Johar and the series’ lead actor, Ananya Panday are here to tell you all about Ananya’s OTT streaming debut!

Ananya Panday in Call me Bae

The meta video takes a dig at Ananya Panday’s character of Bae, the video features a beaming Ananya as she discusses her character with Karan. Excited about not playing the bougie princess that she always is, Ananya is looking forward to Bae’s ‘regular person struggle’ - just a former South Delhi heiress, hustling and bustling in the city of dreams - Mumbai!

Ananya Panday in Call Me Bae teaser, take a look:

The hilarious video is filled with one-liners that have got netizens in stitches.

One user wrote, "Cool how they funnily tackled all the taunts with this trailer (sic.)"

"Loved how she mentioned struggle, and most of the things she is trolled for. Way to go ananya 🔥(sic.)" Another fan penned.

All Indians everywhere felt this when one user joked, "Autowallas not accepting UPI despite having it hits way too close to home bruh (sic.)"

One fan said, "Aww how cutely Ananya asked "will i?" this is so entertaining and so meta. Extremely well written too. Can't wait to watch this (sic.)"

"Im so impressed by Ananya here. Can't wait for the trailer. This is going to be a very entertaining series. Im seated (sic.)" wrote a fan.

One fan speculated, and penned, "Is it me or is it looking like a hindi remake of popular sitcom - 2 broke girls, Caroline Channing character! (sic.)"

About Ananya Panday in Call me Bae:

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D’Cunha.

This 8-part series stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series will be available for streaming globally across 240 countries and territories starting September 6 on Prime Video.