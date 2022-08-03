Breaking News
BREAKING: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in the Patra Chawl land case, says ED
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
During custody, ED kept me in room that has no window and ventilation: Raut
Go First's flight to Chandigarh returns to Ahmedabad after suffering bird hit
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Case Toh Banta Hai Anil Kapoor Mere ek bhi baal safed nahi hain

Case Toh Banta Hai! Anil Kapoor: Mere ek bhi baal safed nahi hain

Updated on: 04 August,2022 04:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the trailer, Anil Kapoor reveals that not a single strand of his hair has gone grey yet! While Anil Kapoor is seen dodging all the atrangi ilzaams with lawyers Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma engaged in battle

Case Toh Banta Hai! Anil Kapoor: Mere ek bhi baal safed nahi hain

Anil Kapoor/ Pic-PR


After making the nation laugh with its maiden episode of the courtroom comedy show, 'Case Toh Banta Hai', Amazon miniTV has shared a sneak peek with a jhakaas promo featuring Anil Kapoor. In the trailer, Anil Kapoor reveals that not a single strand of his hair has gone grey yet! While Anil Kapoor is seen dodging all the atrangi ilzaams with lawyers Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma engaged in battle, judge Kusha Kapila is also seen trying to dig out how Anil maintains himself so flawlessly!

Also Read: 'Case Toh Banta Hai': Karan Johar summoned for revealing celeb secrets on public platform

“If there's ever a courtroom I want to be a guest in, it's the courtroom of comedy! That was my reaction when I first heard about the show!” said Anil Kapoor ahead of the premiere of his upcoming episode on Case Toh Banta Hai. “These guys are brilliant at their craft and unbelievably hilarious. Their comic timing, the atrangi ilzaams, their punch lines, everything was just absolutely hilarious. Mera Case Toh Ban Gaya hai show pe, aap dekho miniTV pe, kitna sahi, kitna galat!” he further added.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by amazon miniTV (@amazonminitv)

Creating a benchmark for the comedy reality genre with its unique concept, Amazon miniTV is all geared to tickle the funny bone of audiences across India. The episode featuring Anil Kapoor is filled with many such jhakaas moments that will keep the audiences entertained throughout! Catch the hilarious banter on August 5th, exclusively on Amazon miniTV, for absolutely free, within the Amazon Shopping app.

bollywood news Entertainment News web series anil kapoor

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK