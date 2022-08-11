Case Toh Banta Hai: Vicky Kaushal faces 'atrangi ilzaams' in court of comedy

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal finds himself in the katghara in the upcoming episode of Amazon miniTV’s weekly comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai. In the hilarious promo that just dropped, we see the star defending against allegations of being a fiery actor.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila as a judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Catch all the fun and get ready to laugh out loud with popular actor Vicky Kaushal defending some atrangi ilzaams in the episode streaming for free this Friday only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the yet untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan. He is currently shooting for the biopic of Sam Bahadur.