Citadel composer Aman Pant says he turned to analogue recording, conducted using tapes and manual instruments, instead of digital means for Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's show

Composer Aman Pant

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' composer Aman Pant on adding Indian flavour to Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabu's show

In A bid to replicate the era of the ’80s and ’90s, Aman Pant turned to analogue recording, conducted using tapes and manual instruments, instead of digital means like computer software. It’s the most crucial step he took to create the world of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel: Honey Bunny, Raj and DK’s show that recently premiered on the web.

Varun Dhawan in Citadel

“Because the show has an international appeal, including the manner in which the action has been [choreographed], we wanted a vibe that aligned with it. It needed to be edgy. It was set in the ’90s, but we didn’t want the music to be reminiscent of Bollywood music from that decade, and hence chose to use this [recording method],” says the composer, who may not have met the international crew, helmed by the Russo Brothers, even though he says it was the American team that gave the final nod to his creations.

Given that the Dhawan-starrer was touted as the Indian version of the original that featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pant wanted the theme song to have an element of desi music to do justice to the franchise. “We came across this instrument called the Zitar, which is an electric sitar, and roped in the famous sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee to work on it. He also plays that [Zitar]. It is a challenging job to incorporate Indian instruments into this world, but it was a good decision. The instrument has a hint of Indian sounds, but it is also edgy.”