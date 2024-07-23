Gurmeet marked his OTT debut with ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Gurmeet Choudhary, who is currently seen in the web series ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ is a proud girl dad. The actor got married to his ‘Ramayan’ co-star Debina Bonnerjee in 2011. They became parents to their firstborn Lianna in April 2022. On November 11, 2022, they shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their younger daughter Divisha.

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Gurmeet said, “Nothing could be better than this. I have two daughters. I've been lucky that my fans have also been mostly girls and women and it is because of their support that I have reached here. When I reach home, that’s the best sukoon.”

He added, “But there is a responsibility. Earlier me and Debina could go anywhere. Although my wife takes good care of them, I am very protective when it comes to both my daughters. They shouldn't get hurt, everything should be on time. I don't have a boy, but if I did I would have pulled his ears or scolded him a little, but I have girls and they're closer to my heart. When I wake up in the morning I want both of them and my wife near me.”

Gurmeet marked his OTT debut with ‘Commander Karan Saxena’. He shared how this was the first time he got to do an action genre.

He said, “I love action, but I've never had the opportunity to do an out-and-out action entertainer. There's quite a lot of action in this role, which I really enjoy. When you start liking something a lot, you eventually get it. For the past year or two, I have felt like I’ve had enough. Now, whatever I want to do, I will do it; otherwise, I won't."

“This marks my debut on OTT. I hadn't done anything like this before. I kept rejecting offers. It's not like I wasn't approached for a series before. But nothing that interesting ever appealed to me. I was looking for a role with a larger-than-life character. This one has action, it's commercial, it's patriotic, it's emotional, and it has a mother's angle. So I feel there couldn't have been a better opportunity than this. Therefore, I believe this is my best debut on an OTT platform,” he added.

‘Commander Karan Saxena’ is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.