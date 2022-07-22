Commando to be made into a series

To be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, the series is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who earlier made the medical drama series Human for the streaming platform

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal-led action franchise Commando will soon be adapted into an OTT series. The new show will feature Para SF Captain Karan Singh Dogra’s (originally played by Jammwal) adventures, giving viewers a closer look at his life and mission.

To be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, the series is being produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who earlier made the medical drama series Human for the streaming platform. “It’s an absolute pleasure and joy to extend an action franchise like Commando into the OTT world. The franchise has been very special because we launched the supremely talented Vidyut Jammwal and it went on to become one of the most successful action franchises,” the filmmaker said. Shah, who will take over the reins as the show creator, is currently on a search for a fresh face to portray the lead character in the new Commando. He added, “Commando, as a film, only has Vidyut Jammwal, but OTT will launch a new Commando. So, it will be fun explore the genre in the digital space.”

