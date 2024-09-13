Breaking News
Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

With Shefali wrapping up Mumbai leg of Delhi Crime 3, sources say Qureshi to join Delhi schedule by Sept-end

Huma Qureshi

Looks like it’s one police procedural drama after another for Huma Qureshi. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Bikas Mishra’s directorial venture Bayaan, and now, Delhi Crime has come calling. We’ve heard that Qureshi, who is the latest addition to Shefali Shah’s International Emmy-winning series, is set to kick off an extensive schedule in the capital by the month-end.




A source tells us that over the past 10 days, the unit was stationed in Mumbai, filming crucial scenes at a Malad studio. “A set of a cop station has been erected at Vrundavan Studio in Malad. Shefali, who reprises her role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, shot several indoor sequences there with a crew of 150,” reveals an insider.


With the Mumbai leg wrapped up, director Tanuj Chopra will now lead his unit to Delhi, which has served as a backdrop to the series’ gritty storytelling over the past two seasons. The source adds, “On September 21, they will start the 25-day schedule in Delhi. Huma will join this stint. She has just wrapped up Bayaan and will move straight to Delhi Crime. After this month-long schedule, the cast and crew will return to Mumbai for patch shoot.”  

