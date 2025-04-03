Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Dia Mirzas Kaafir joins the re release trend with a twist movie to return to OTT soon

Dia Mirza’s ‘Kaafir’ joins the re-release trend with a twist, movie to return to OTT soon

Updated on: 03 April,2025 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

While Dia Mirza will be seen as Kainaaz Akhtar once again, Mohit Raina will reprise his role as lawyer-turned-journalist Vedant

Dia Mirza’s ‘Kaafir’ joins the re-release trend with a twist, movie to return to OTT soon

Dia Mirza. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Dia Mirza’s ‘Kaafir’ joins the re-release trend with a twist, movie to return to OTT soon
x
00:00

As a treat for the fans of the heart-wrenching web series, 'Kaafir', ZEE5 has brought back the beloved story that captured hearts in 2019 but this time as a powerful feature film. 


Based on the true story of Shehnaz Parveen, 'Kaafir' delves into the intense story of a Pakistani woman who, after crossing the Line-of-Control (LOC) into Indian territory, is imprisoned under suspicion of being a militant. Over seven years in captivity, she gives birth to a child, only to be rescued by an Indian journalist, who fights for her freedom.


While Dia Mirza will be seen as Kainaaz Akhtar once again, Mohit Raina will reprise his role as lawyer-turned-journalist Vedant.


Talking about 'Kaafir', Dia Mirza mentioned, “I am beyond excited to bring Kaafir back as a film. The journey of Kainaaz has been incredibly special to me, and the camaraderie between Vedant and my character was so powerful that it resonated deeply with the audience. It's truly wonderful that people still remember the show with such fondness, even after all these years. For us, it feels like a nostalgic moment to revisit this beautiful story and share it in a newer, shorter version with even more viewers. Kainaaz's fight for justice and the emotional bond she shares with Vedant is something I’ll always hold close to my heart, and I’m thrilled for audiences to experience it once again."

A ZEE5 spokesperson said, "At ZEE5, we have always prioritized our viewers' preferences, ensuring that we bring them stories that truly resonate. With Kaafir being such a cherished series, we believe reimagining it as a film is a fantastic move that will offer a heartwarming experience to our dedicated viewers. We are excited to present this beautiful story to both long-time fans and new audiences, and we hope it evokes the same deep connection and impact that made the original series unforgettable."

With script by Bhavani Iyer and direction by Sonam Nair, 'Kaafir' is a heart-wrenching journey of love, resilience, and the pursuit of justice.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dia mirza ZEE5 Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK