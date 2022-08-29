Breaking News
Thane: 22-year-old man run over by tanker after falling off bike; MNS leader claims accident was due to pothole
Mumbai: Ganeshotsav-special buses for Marathi manoos hailing from Konkan region
Nude photos case: Mumbai Police records actor Ranveer Singh's statement
Rupee falls to all-time low of 80.15 against US dollar in early trade
Hijab row: SC refuses to adjourn matter, says it won’t allow ‘forum shopping’
Karnataka's Murugha Mutt seer booked after minor girls allege sexual harassment
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Disney Hotstar reveals motion poster of Dahan starring Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla

Disney+ Hotstar reveals motion poster of ‘Dahan’ starring Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla

Updated on: 29 August,2022 07:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra will soon be seen in Hotstar show Dahan

Disney+ Hotstar reveals motion poster of ‘Dahan’ starring Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla

Tisca Chopra in Dahan. Pic-Instagram


The latest motion poster of the upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan’ seems really intriguing. Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra’s look is truly interesting. Tisca gazes intently at something in the distance while Saurabh’s attention too is captured by something. In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it. What are they depicting? What’s the mystery around ‘Raakan Ka Rahasya’! 


Also Read: Saurabh Shukla: I have no regrets and complaints

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)


The trailer of the show will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 30. 

 

Are you excited for Ayushmann Khurrana`s `Dream Girl 2`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
saurabh shukla tisca chopra Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK