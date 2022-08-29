Disney+ Hotstar reveals motion poster of ‘Dahan’ starring Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra will soon be seen in Hotstar show Dahan
Tisca Chopra in Dahan. Pic-Instagram
The latest motion poster of the upcoming Hotstar Specials ‘Dahan’ seems really intriguing. Saurabh Shukla and Tisca Chopra’s look is truly interesting. Tisca gazes intently at something in the distance while Saurabh’s attention too is captured by something. In the backdrop, one can notice a round rotating disc with different symbolic engravings on it. What are they depicting? What’s the mystery around ‘Raakan Ka Rahasya’!
The trailer of the show will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 30.