Dolly Singh on writing and starring in 'Best Worst Date': 'Allows me to write my own story and use it in bits'

Telling stories is content creator Dolly Singh’s first love. It has taken on a new form with Best Worst Date, an Instagram sketch series that is written by and stars her. As the second season dropped on the photo-sharing app on December 16, Singh says she has enjoyed creating the five-minute episodes.

“My love for writing has grown over the years. I like telling my own stories. My voice is more long-form oriented. I wanted to do that on an app where short form is being pushed. This idea allows me to write my own story and use it in bits,” says Singh, who was recently seen in Thank You for Coming (2023). The seven-episode series, directed by Anurag Baruah, chronicles the protagonist’s experiences on blind dates.

Singh is enjoying juggling acting, writing and content creation. Having put a decade into content creation, she has seen how the landscape has changed. She reflects, “The internet is hard to catch up with. Too much is changing too quickly. Whatever I try, it is to make my dreams come true. I want to act more in bigger productions next year.”