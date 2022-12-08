Dolly Singh: Melbourne is a city that has captured my soul twice

Dolly Singh tells us what should be on the to-do list if you are planning a trip to Australia

Dolly Singh

Digital creator and actor Dolly Singh recently visited Australia with beau Manu where the couple created memories of a lifetime. She tells us what should be on the to-do list if you are planning a trip down under, on mid-day.com's 'Travel with the Stars.'

Where are you off to?

Australia! This was my second time in Australia and the one thing that I have always loved there is the fresh produce. The quality of the food is just something else! Also, this year after having binged all seasons of Masterchef Australia, it was an even bigger treat to visit again. We visited Melbourne and Sydney. Melbourne, especially, is a city that has captured my soul twice. I love the tram system and that it’s free for everyone in the central part, so it becomes so much easier to navigate through the main parts of the city.

What’s on the itinerary?

Even though we only had half a day to experience Sydney, it was incredible and honestly made us realise how much more we wanted to explore the place. Manu had a wonderful time Kayaking with Sarah Todd while Amy and I took a beautiful walk by the river. When we reached the Sydney Opera House, an orchestra played right outside on the stairs and standing there listening to them was one of those ‘out of a movie’ experiences! The dinner and drinks at the Opera House were delicious too and we could see why people waited for hours to get a table there. The view too was spectacular!

In Melbourne we were welcomed by sunny skies and had two wonderful days there. Of course, the highlight for us was the historical India vs Pak match. We had a really sweet meet and greet where a lot of people showed up.

Later, on our journey to the Great Ocean Road, we went to the Jack Rabbit and had an amazing wine-tasting session with Lyndsay Sharp who runs the place.

The next day our trip to Wildlife Wonders Sanctuary was definitely a great way to end this Australia trip, as we saw some beautiful animals like kangaroos, koalas and wallabies in the wild just chilling. We even got to be a part of a bird rescue because we came across an injured little bird on our walk and named him Fred. Hopefully, he would be doing better now.

Manu and I would definitely first recommend trying out the local coffee. We had so much coffee on the trip with zero regrets because it was delicious. Eating at Three Blue Ducks, The Belle General, the Bang Bang and The Opera House. These were some of our favourite restaurants on our trip. There are so many activities to do in Australia, we missed out on a few like sky diving and helicopter ride because of the bad weather but have only heard great things about these activities. Visiting MCG should definitely be on the list too because being an Indian, cricket literally runs in our blood and there is just so much to see and experience at MCG so a tour is must. And of course, find a way to meet the lovely Australian animals. We especially loved visiting Wildlife Wonders because the animals could be in their natural habitats and enjoy their time while you get to witness that; rather than the other way around (where they are in cages and we are moving around freely)

What’s on the menu?

In terms of food, the places we absolutely loved were Three Blue Ducks, something we definitely wanted to try. Not just the restaurant but the whole idea behind the place doing work towards sustainability, community work and ethically sourcing everything was amazing to witness. Bang Bang was another place in Byron Bay that we loved. Have to give a shout-out to their Chilli Margarita which as Manu said was, “The best drink he has ever had”. The Tropical Fruit world was another very fascinating place. I have never seen so much variety of fruits ever. I felt like a child in a candy shop except that I love fruits even more so it was a treat. Their ice cream is made from fresh fruits and fruits only! The Belle General was our last stop in Byron and well, definitely one of the best. I had never had such a good scrumptious breakfast. Tje Avo mash toast was a delight. Something that makes me think about it often! The people at Belle too were amazing and we got the warmest farewell.

Your fondest travel memories with friends and family...

The best highlights from our trip this time were definitely the food, the cricket match, meeting Harsha Bhogle sir and Sarah Todd in person and having a meet and greet in another country altogether and receiving so much love!

What did you pack for the trip?

Everything! Pack everything! Australia is so full of adventure, and you never know what you’ll encounter next which is what makes it so wonderful. So, I pack everything from a swimsuit to coats!

Your holiday playlist...

Almost all old-time, classical Bollywood songs!

