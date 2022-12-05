×
Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Kaisi Yeh Yaariaans Niti Taylor shares memories of her student days at Mumbais Sophia College

'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's' Niti Taylor shares memories of her student days at Mumbai's Sophia College

Updated on: 05 December,2022 11:55 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Niti Taylor at the mid-day.com office


Our guests on the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' are the fun jodi of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4' Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan. Watch them reveal their Mumbai favourites and share some lesser known memories from their early days in the city. 




Niti says, "Coming to Mumbai and filling my college forms is my earliest memory. I remember travelling my buses and autos. I was also super excited to catch the train 'fatak se idhar se udhar.' I was a townie so I used to go to Marine Drive and spend time there, since I studied at Sophia College."


Will you watch `Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4`?

web series niti taylor parth samthaan kaisi yeh yaariaan entertainment news

