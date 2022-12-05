'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's' Niti Taylor shares memories of her student days at Mumbai's Sophia College

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan join mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'
Niti Taylor at the mid-day.com office
Our guests on the latest episode of mid-day.com's special series 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' are the fun jodi of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4' Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan. Watch them reveal their Mumbai favourites and share some lesser known memories from their early days in the city.
Niti says, "Coming to Mumbai and filling my college forms is my earliest memory. I remember travelling my buses and autos. I was also super excited to catch the train 'fatak se idhar se udhar.' I was a townie so I used to go to Marine Drive and spend time there, since I studied at Sophia College."
