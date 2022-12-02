×
Mumbai Meri Jaan: Lessons in Mumbai lingo with Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

Mumbai Meri Jaan: Lessons in Mumbai lingo with Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor

Updated on: 02 December,2022 10:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan join mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Niti and Parth at the mid-day.com office


Our guests on the latest episode of 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' are the fun jodi of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4' Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan. Watch them reveal their Mumbai favourites!


The onscreen couple reveal that both of them came to Mumbai for studies and open up about their college memories, hangouts, experiences with public transport and more!


Watch video to know more!

 

Niti Taylor Parth Samthaan Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Voot Select Web Series

